Auckland's iconic music venue, The Kings Arms, has sold for over $7 mil

After a short couple of months on the market, the unforgettable Kings Arms Tavern has sold for $7.4 million.







Kings Arms Garden / Crawford Photography



The days of vibing at 59 France Street, Newton may well be over.



The venue owner, Maureen Gordon, wished for the Kings Arms musical legacy to continue but only received offers from developers, after putting it on the market in September.



She bought the 2,112 square metre property three decades ago. At the time it was more of a sports bar. Gordon's interests lay with country music and so she slowly turned the place into a haven for music. Now, in 2016, Kings Arms carries a legacy and reputation like no other music venue in the country.





Many Kiwi musos have risen in their retrospective scenes at Kings Arms. Homebrew, Eno x Dirty, Totems, LarzRanda, Yoko-Zuna to name a few...





The place has seen the likes of The Black Keys and The White Stripes on its stage.





Kenji Iwamitsu-Holdaway of Yoko-Zuna - Kings Arms / Crawford Photography



Producer legends like Shlohmo, Baths, Gold Panda and Mac DeMarco have all played amazing, intimate sets.



Among the many hundreds, if not thousands, of shows that have come alive in this beautiful venue.





Mac Demarco getting that lavish crowd love - King Arms / Crawford Photography

Gordon - now over 80 - decided to part ways with the tavern due to her properties soaring overheads and a bout of poor health. She told Stuff the sale "was a sign of the times."



"I do feel very sad about the sale though - it's been a lifestyle for my family - and for the young music goers of Auckland."



"We will be there for about 16 months more ... and the place rolls on just the same until then."



16 months left with this priceless piece of NZ music history. Be sure to enjoy her before she's gone.



We love you Kings Arms.