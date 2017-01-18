Aussie woman loses her mind when DJ doesn’t play her request, slaps/punches bar staff

It all started as an innocent Office Christmas party at the Gladstone Reef Hotel in Queensland - right up until one lady completely lost her shit when the DJ refused to play her requests.





Once Raquel Theresa Hudson, 44, realised the DJ had neglected to play her tune, she proceeded to grab the bar manager by the neck and slap him square across the face.



When she was asked to leave she slapped the bar manager some more and punched the security guard before getting escorted off the premise.



Hudson has since lost her job.



On Monday, she pleaded guilty to assault and assault causing bodily harm over the attack.



Beware of the crazy eyes.





