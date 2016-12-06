Celebrating Joe Biden for president 2020 with the best Biden/Obama memes

Tue-06-Dec-16 22:44
2016 has been the year of wait-WTF-just-happened.
Looks like 2020 could well be America’s year of the meme.
Joe Biden, Obama’s VP and lord of the memes, has announced he’ll be running for president in 2020.
Alongside Kanye.
America. You beauty.
Biden told Washington reporters “Yeah, I am going to run in 2020.”
Joe has run for party nomination twice previously. Once in 1988 and again in 2008, when Barack Obama chose him as running mate and so began the best bromance of all time.
Incidentally over 10,000 or so Americans voted for Harambe this year
. Now it loos like they can legitimately vote for a meme next election.
Imagine if Biden ran and won and twisted Obama’s arm into joining him as his VP.
…Memes forever.