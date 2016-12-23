Celebrating eight glorious years of Aroha on George

Fri-23-Dec-16 03:14

After close to eight years on George airwaves, today marks Aroha's last day with us.We're still pinching ourselves and waiting for her to tell us the jokes on us, but she sounds pretty set, so we wish her all the best.And shit, does General Lee have an enormous bra to fill...To celebrate our girl's time with us, here's a collection of our favourite Aroha moments, both on air and on camera.