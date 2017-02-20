Chance The Rapper turns down $10M record deal to remain independent

Chance the Rapper, the first artist to win a Grammy based solely on online streams, wants to remain independent despite being offered mega money record deals.

Following his success at the Grammy's last week where he beat out Drake and Kanye West to win the Best Rap Album award, as well as grabbing the Best Rap Performance and Best New Artist awards, 23-year-old Chance has been swamped with record deals - some reportedly worth up to $10 million.

An insider told the NY Post "Every label is still trying to get him. He's making too much on his own... He was turning down $5 million advances before, and now it's like $10 million."

#tbt A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Dec 29, 2016 at 1:46pm PST

The rapper's third mixtape "Coloring Book" received widespread critical acclaim, not only being the first album to win a Grammy without selling any physical copies but also the first album to chart on the Billboard 200 based only on streams.

Being named 'the world's first truly independent artist', Chance reportedly has no intention of signing any deals. In an interview withVanity Fair he explained that he makes his money from touring and selling merchandise, and "if you put effort into something and you execute it properly, you don't necessarily have to go through the traditional ways".

Good on you Chance - we're all about artists preserving their artistry and independence.



Check out his acceptance speech for his Best Rap Album award below, giving a shout-out to "every indie artist... every independent artist".