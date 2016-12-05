Crash Bandicoot the remastered trailer is here

Mon-05-Dec-16 11:18

Spyro the Dragon, Cat Dog, Rugrats, Playstation 1, a Nintendo 64 console, the you wouldn’t steal a handbag would you steal a DVD, PIRACY IT’S A CRIME ad… Many things take us nineties kids back to a warm, nostalgic, safe space.But few are as effective as our furry friend Crash Bandicoot.A remastered version is coming. Titled Crash Bandicoot: The N’Sane Trilogy, so soon we’ll all be able to relive the bandicoot experience.Sony has been smart enough to not fuck with the beloved (much).In the upcoming remastering of the game, pretty much everything is the same. Same game play, sound effects, moves and maps.Same Aku Aku ooga booga.The major difference is that the remastering has been undertaken by Vicarious Vision instead of the original developers, Naughty Dog.“Using the original level geometry from Naughty Dog as a guide, we rebuilt the Crash gameplay from scratch, capturing its simplicity and precision. As the levels began to take shape, we layered in our own lush and zany art, animation, and audio,” said the game’s director.Judging by the above trailer, Vicarious Vision's got this on lock.They have included a couple new features,including a check-pointing and save game system.That's cool with us.We can’t wait for the release of this one.