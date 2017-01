Dude @davidguetta I don't understand this video you posted a a day ago...not trying to be mean I just don't get it.....did you think it was time lapse?? After you saw that it wasn't time lapse did you say "fuck it I stood there for too long not to post it"... YOU STOOD THERE FOR ALMOST 40 SECONDS DOING NOTHING!! You didn't even edit the part where you walk back to the camera!! I'm so fucking confused.... Did you want to do the mannequin challenge but forgot to add the music?? That's honestly the only thing that seems logical so I put the song to it for you... lemme know if I'm wrong please please please I need to fucking understand this it's doing my head in

