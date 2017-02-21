Duvet ponchos: Now you can wear your bed AND look fashun

If you ask us, getting out of a warm, cosy bed in the morning is one of the hardest tasks in life. And we have to face it every day…







For those of you, who like us, are forever going to bed too late, fucking hate mornings, press snooze 20 times, are often late for work and often find yourself fantasising about your own bed during the day... English fashion line, Burberry, have come up with a solution.



Without further ado, we would like to introduce 'Duvet Ponchos'.







The Burberry Duvet Poncho



Yes, you heard right. Now if you really don't want to get out of bed, you can just wear your bed (well your blankets) as an outfit.



And if anyone tries to tell you that you look homeless, you can quip back with confidence: "this is a high-end fashion statement, you judgmental asshole".



Burberry showed off their new line of Duvet Ponchos at their show at London Fashion Week.







Remember, if these Burberry options don't take your fancy, or the multiple zeros on the price tag are a little out of your price range, you can always make your own knock-off.



Pop your body through the button holes at the bottom of your own duvet cover, poke a few holes up the top and to the sides for your arms and head.



And voila. Duvet poncho. Such fashun.