Fat Freddy's Drop Share new video "Fish in the Sea"

Following their performance and acceptance of the International Achievement award at this year's New Zealand Music Awards, today, the tale of a magical fish in Fat Freddy’s Drop song 'Fish In The Sea' swims to life in a spellbinding new music video.'Fish In The Sea' is Freddy's spin on an ancient Russian poem by Alexander Pushkin of morality and the song was first released on the band’s fourth studio album, BAYS.Making his directorial debut on the music video is Actor/Chef De Attache/Kaupapa Commander: Taungaroa Emile who strove to visually relate the story to our Maori and Polynesian tales of mythology by mixing actors in a fantastical animated world.Actors Kerehama McLeod and Maria Walker star as 'The Fisherman' and his 'Wife' bewitched by 'The Magic Fish'. The world they inhabit was created from original analogue ‘Reality Art’ design by legendary Auckland aerosol artist Dan Tippett. The video “Honours the Aotearoa creative movement” Tippett said.His approach to animating the magic fish, sea birds, deep blue ocean sequences and an old hut transforming into a castle was an eclectic number 8 wire mash up of effects. The post production and VFX polish is by Lakshman Anandanayagam of Creature in Auckland.Musically, the song is one of the most diverse from BAYS album, demonstrating its slow burn development over several years. It started as a demo jam of South African jazz and disco styles, took on a 70‘s soul train groove and a little bit of country before returning to Freddy's take on central African dance rhythms.The inspiration for the lyrics came when Joe Dukie aka Dallas Tamaira arrived for a studio session after reading a version of 'The Magic Fish' by Freya Littledale with illustrations by Fred Arno, to his two sons.The common moral of the story between the various versions linking back to The Brothers Grimm and ancient Greece is that virtue is rewarded and greed punished. For Taungaroa Emile his modern take is that we need to make more time to ‘Slow down and unplug’.This weekend, the Freddys will be bringing their magic to Clockenflap in Hong Kong this Saturday 26th November, playing alongside the likes of The Chemical Brothers, Sigur Ros, MIA, Blood Orange, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic and The Sugarhill Gang.Before they make their way home for two massive New Zealand summer headline shows, the Freddys are stopping in Australia to play three shows on the Falls Festival circuit, and New Years Eve at Lost Paradise:A message from Fat Freddy's Drop:"We're bringing the feel good drop to Aussie for Falls Festival this summer, doing it for the love of music at Lorne VIC 29th Dec, Marion Bay TAS 30th Dec & Byron Bay NSW 2nd Jan. For NYE we'll be glamping it up at Lost Paradise festival in the magical surrounds of Glenworth Valley, NSW. Choice news eh!!! Ticket links on Gig Guide so don't be shy, just get amongst it."December 29th - Falls Festival, LorneDecember 30th - Falls Festival, Marion Bay, TasmaniaDecember 31st - Lost Paradise, Glenworth ValleyJanuary 2nd - Falls Festival, Byron BayIn preparation for a long hot summer, the Freddys are promising to deliver extra sizzle with a super strong line up for two massive New Zealand summer headline shows:January 14th - Villa Maria AucklandFat Freddy’s Drop, Ladi 6, Team DynamiteTickets available from TicketmasterFebruary 5th - QueenstownFat Freddy’s Drop, Norman J MBE, Ladi 6Tickets available from Eventfinder