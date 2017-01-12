Fat Freddy's Drop sell out 10000 strong Villa Maria show

Fat Freddy's Drop have officially sold out their largest New Zealand headline show ever at Villa Maria this weekend, Saturday January the 14th with all 10,000 tickets snapped up.
One of the highlights for Fat Freddy's Drop in 2016 was winning the NZ Music Award for International Achievement and they are busting to knock out one of their high octane shows in what will be a rare chance to catch the band live this summer.
"We will be bringing the fire fire on Saturday - get ready to shake that Shiverman loose Auckland!" says trombonist Joe Lindsay (Hopepa).
Show promoter Brent Eccles from Eccles Entertainment offered, "I'm very excited as a promoter but especially for the band as they so deserve it!. We have had a fantastic relationship with Villa Maria over the years hosting some of the best local and international touring acts such tours as Sol3 Mio, The Winery Tour, Crowded House, Six60, Bryan Ferry, Cold Chisel, The B52’s and Proclaimers, it is truely a unique venue that is loved by the both the crowd and the artists alike."
The show will also be the highest capacity ever held at the Villa Mariavenue. Founder and owner, Sir George Fistonich reacted to the news, “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Fat Freddy’s Drop to Villa Maria. We’re anticipating our largest crowd yet and are preparing for a great day for everyone to enjoy our beautiful venue, delicious wine and fantastic music.”
For ticket holders it is recommended to come along early to get a spot and relax into the afternoon and evening of great music.
Gates open at 4.30pm and MC Slave will be kicking off at 5.00pm on the wheels of steel to usher in the great musical acts to follow, Team Dynamite, Ladi6 and of course, Fat Freddy's Drop.
** SOLD OUT**
January 14th - Villa Maria, Auckland
**SOLD OUT**
Fat Freddy’s Drop, Ladi6, Team Dynamite
February 5th - John Davies Oval, Queenstown
Fat Freddy’s Drop, Norman Jay MBE, Ladi6
Queenstown tickets selling fast - available from Eventfinder
"There isn’t another act in the world doing what Fat Freddy’s do"
- Gigwise review, Brixton 2016