"U da best babycakes."





What kinda message do you write in the flowers you buy for your special lady?"Luv u 4eva Jess!""Thanks for putting up with all my shit baby, u beautiful."Well. You’re doing it wrong.Some champion spent 35 pounds, that’s just over $60 NZD… to tell his girlfriend this…The florist thought it was too good to keep from the rest of us. Thank goodness.Romance lives.