Here's a dating show that we reckon we could actually sit through...

Tue-28-Feb-17 15:59

We think we can get behind this one... a dating show where everyone is completely starkers. 
 
Premiering on Bravo tonight at 9.30pm, Dating Naked gives a bit of a different spin on the ol' classic dating show - one where we don't think we'll be falling asleep.
 
A group of singletons will be put on an island resort each week where they'll ditch their kits and go on a series of dates. They then will choose which of their suitors they would like to continue dating back home - clothing optional of course. 
 
Could be an... interesting watch we reckon. 
 

