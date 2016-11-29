Just dropped! Watch The xx ‘On Hold’ music video

Tue-29-Nov-16 08:00

Directed by Alasdair McLellanLimited Edition ‘On Hold’ 7” in stores soonTuesday 29th November 2016 – The xx today release their video for ‘On Hold’, the first single from the trio’s highly-anticipated third album I See You. The video was shot in Marfa, Texas, where the band wrote and recorded some of I See You, and is directed by acclaimed filmmaker and photographer Alasdair McLellan.Speaking of the collaboration, The xx say: “Today we get to share our new video for ‘On Hold’ with you! The video is directed by the brilliant Alasdair McLellan, whose work we all adore... It was filmed in Marfa, Texas, a very special place to us, where we wrote and recorded some of our new album. We have a lot of love and respect for the people of the USA, having played hundreds of shows across the country over the past years. We hope this video reflects just some of the warmth and acceptance we have encountered there.”The xx today also announce that ‘On Hold’ will be available on 7” vinyl. The limited-edition release will feature an etched B-side and deboss mirri sleeve and will be available to purchase for NZ record stores from December 9th.Meanwhile, The xx have set the record for the longest ever run of sold out shows at London’s O2 Academy Brixton. The trio will take over the legendary venue from 8th-15th March, performing to 35,000 people over seven hometown shows. Tickets for the shows went on general sale on Friday (25th November) and sold out within a day, a feat replicated in cities across the UK and Europe. For further information, head to http://thexx.info/tour/The xx’s new album I See You will be released on 13th January 2017 via Young Turks. It is the follow up to The xx’s two previous albums – xx and Coexist – which have sold over 3 million copies between them, winning a host of accolades along the way.I See You marks a new era for the London trio of Romy Madley Croft, Oliver Sim and Jamie Smith, both sonically and in terms of process. For while xx and Coexist were both made in relative isolation in London, I See You was recorded between March 2014 and August 2016 in New York, Marfa TX, Reykjavik, Los Angeles and London, and is characterised by a more outward-looking, open and expansive approach. Produced by Jamie Smith and Rodaidh McDonald, I See You is The xx at their boldest yet, performing with more clarity and ambition than ever before.I See You is released on 13th January 2017.