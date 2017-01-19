Kilter's performing at the Wellington Heineken Urban Polo

Yeow! Kilter will be joining us at the Heineken Urban Polo Wellington!



We're mad excited about the launch of Heineken Urban Polo, the first event of its kind in New Zealand, giving Kiwis the chance to watch a one-day polo tournament in the heart Auckland and Wellington.



And Kilter's been confirmed to be on board in Wellington alongside Clint Roberts and a host of other George FM DJs. Stay tuned for more info on Auckland.











Ian Galloway Park, Wellington 11th February



Shore Road Reserve, Auckland 25th February



Tickets are on sale NOW through Ticketek



2nd release – $75

Final release – $80



Keep it locked on George for your chance to win tickets!