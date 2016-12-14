Local hip-hop collective DIED in '69 drop new E.P. and video

Wed-14-Dec-16 15:00

DIED in '69 is a New Zealand based artist collective made up of member's Mac Mylo from George Nights, Tuesday 8.00pm, up-and-coming rapper, EmEeZee and identical twin rappers, and Zimbabwe boys Too'OnPoint



Here at George, we've been hyping up for this E.P. and we're pretty stoked to say DIED in '69 have just gone and surpassed all expectations.



The boys even teamed up with fellow Kiwi and World Kickboxing Title contender; Israel Adesanya, in the video to their latest anthem, ‘New Wave’.



“I keep a small circle, I don’t climb ladders with the snakes” - ‘New Wave’ speaks of keeping your “Day One” friends close, in a industry poisoned by negativity and tall poppy syndrome.



The ‘New Wave’ video features a highlight reel and training footage of Israel Adesanya, better known by his nick name “Stylebender”. A man with his eyes set on January 20; the day he fights for the Glory Kickboxing Middleweight World Title in LA.



Track 2, ’Black Sheep’ switches it up. With a laid back track for kicking it with your friends. While ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ takes the daydream down a bad trip of anxiety and regret…



Alongside ‘Route 66’, the single released November 2016, this E.P. tells a story of rock-n-roll day dreams painted against the reality of a pretty ordinary Auckland city party lifestyle.



DIED in '69 is scheduled to perform their debut show's at NZ's two largest New Years 16/17 festivals, Rhythm & Vines & Northern Bass.



Listen to the full E.P. here: Spotify | Soundcloud | iTunes | Apple Music