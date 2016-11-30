Major Lazer gift us with a stoner Christmas jam on the Mad Decent Christmas Comp

Mad Decent have dropped their fourth annual Christmas compilation.



Among the ten holiday tunes on the release, Major Lazer have gifted us with a weed-loving Christmas-themed track featuring reggae artist Protoje titled Christmas Trees.



Naw Major Lazer. You shouldn't have! That's too much. Okay, okay. We accept. Love you.



Merry Christmas, 420 blaze it.



Other highlights on the compilation include Bad Royale’s banger Mrs Claus ft. Jay Nahge where Christmas meets our good friend Trap and Mrs Claus gets naaaasty.



Bump That by Aylen and DIV/IDE will also get ya bumping.



We can get down to Christmas beats when they sound like this.



Stream the full album below:





