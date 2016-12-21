Monopoly is trying to mediate your crappy family Christmas disputes

Oh, Christmas. That one day of the year when we meet up with a bunch of family and pretend to all like each other.



Your Step Dad has one too many morning mimosas and starts fondling Mum in the kitchen, leaving you with a weird nauseating sensation in your stomach.



Cousin Ben makes you feel wildly inferior by bringing his smoking hot girlfriend along and talking about his enormous career leaps the entire time.



Aunty Maggie buys you a mug with the words #chillvibes on it and you feel like throwing it at a wall just to make a point about how unchill you truly are..



So then your little sister decides to pull out a friendly game of Monopoly to ease the family tension. Hey sis. Monopoly doesn't ease tension.

Monopoly makes for the mother of all family arguments.







"Why are you the Tophat??? I'm not a thimble. Why the shit am I stuck with the thimble..."



"Grandad. Alliances are not okay. If Grandma lands on your property she doesn't get to give you an IOU later... This is so god damn stupid."



"What do you mean you're not going to pay me rent cause I wasn't paying attention? I NEEDED TO PEE. WE'VE BEEN PLAYING FOR FIVE HOURS."



Yes. Shit gets heated. The Monopoly manufacturers, Hasbro, have conceded.. the game can cause some serious rifts. In fact, apparently, 51% of Monopoly games start an argument.





So Hasbro has decided to try and save your shitty Christmas. Or at least mediate your Monopoly-fueled fights.



They've got a hotline available from December 24-26 to offer advice if you've got any raging rows on your hands.



Craig Wilkins, Marketing Director of Hasbro UK & Ireland, told Metro: "We'll have experts on hand with the official rule books to instantly settle any disputes, and advice on how to resolve common complaints, with each person also having the opportunity to make a donation to Childline when they call."



The number is: 0800 689 4903.



Good luck. And Merry Christmas.

