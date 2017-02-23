Mt. Eden are back in the country and have just dropped your new trap anthem

Mt. Eden have finally come home!



Dubstep veterans and longtime friends of George FM, Jesse Cooper and Harley Rayner have been living in Brooklyn for the last few years - on the grind, making big tunes and getting their music out to a U.S. audience.





/Mt. Eden



We haven’t seen their faces at George for over five years.



Last night they flew home to Auckland from the States.



And today they returned to the George studios for a catch up with General Lee, ahead of their show at Massey's O’Week tonight.



In conjunction with their homecoming, Mt. Eden have just dropped their trap remix of PNC's tune 'If It Wasn’t For Love' ft. Nylo.



It's a straight banger with a dreamy af hook and a sweet sample from Robert Miles iconic 1996 track 'Children'. We're set for this remix to blow up on the George playlist.



Check out the video below, and nab your free download from the Mt. Eden SoundCloud.





While Jesse and Harley were in the George studios we were lucky enough to get an exclusive 30-minute mix.



They unleashed a bunch of unreleased tracks, including 'Anyone' ft. Father Dude. It's mad catchy chillstep and it's been promised as the next original single we'll be getting from Mt. Eden.



The boys can't wait to release it and they promise it's coming real soon! However, while we're all aboard the hype train, listen to a sample of 'Anyone' here.



During the mix, they also unveiled two other upcoming Mt. Eden singles; 'Cruel' and 'Lion King VIP'. The latter samples music from, you guessed it, The Lion King. Both these tunes are set to become huge bangers.



Aaaaand they dropped an unreleased track from Harley's side project, Kname. Working alongside fellow EDM producer, Aylen, Kname's produced a tune called 'Gang Signs' ft. TimesxTwo. And damn son. This is that nasty hip-hop infused trap we all love, at its very finest.



Fingers crossed their label, Ultra, officially release the tracks soon... cause we're straight frothing to get all this new Mt. Eden on the George airwaves again.



If you missed this mix… Guts. Unfortunately, we can’t post it. The tunes were that exclusive.



However, Diplo asked Mt. Eden to feature on his BBC Radio 1Xtra show, Diplo and Friends, earlier this year. This mix showcases the savage, bass-heavy sound Mt. Eden are renowned for. You can listen to the full hour in all its glory on SoundCloud.







Mt. Eden are here for six weeks, with a plethora of shows ahead of them... you have ample opportunity to see these legends live.





TOUR DATES:



Feb 23: Orientation 2017 ft. Mt Eden (Ultra Music)

Feb 24: MT EDEN | Queenstown

Feb 25: Mt. Eden at Electric Avenue Festival

March 4: Peking Duk (AUS) - The Outback Inn Hamilton + Mt Eden

March 18: Mt. Eden at Womad Festival

April 6: Mt. Eden, Coult-45, Lethal+Feather, & Gahlaktus

April 8: Mt Eden at Rawkus