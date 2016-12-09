Nice 'n' Urlich return with their 4th album OUT NOW

15 years in the making, Nice ‘n’ Urlich return with album number 4. George FM presents Nice ‘n’ Urlich - 4 to the Floor.
Loaded with all the sweetest jams from George FM's Saturday morning purveyors of funky goodness.
Featuring - Ron Basejam, Disclosure, Ross Couch, Quantic and Alice Russell and Re-tide. Full tracklist below.
Pre-order your copy now in the georgeboutique.co.nz or purchase a ticket to Nice ’n’ Urlich New Years Eve and get the album at a special price.
Album - GeorgeBoutique.co.nz
Ticket and album -iticket.co.nz
Nice ‘n’ Urlich - 4 to the Floor is out from Friday 16th December and available from iTunes
, Jb-Hifi and all good record stores.