Nice 'n' Urlich return with their 4th album OUT NOW

15 years in the making, Nice ‘n’ Urlich return with album number 4. George FM presents Nice ‘n’ Urlich - 4 to the Floor.

Loaded with all the sweetest jams from George FM's Saturday morning purveyors of funky goodness.

Featuring - Ron Basejam, Disclosure, Ross Couch, Quantic and Alice Russell and Re-tide. Full tracklist below.

Pre-order your copy now in the georgeboutique.co.nz or purchase a ticket to Nice ’n’ Urlich New Years Eve and get the album at a special price.

Album - GeorgeBoutique.co.nz

Ticket and album -iticket.co.nz

Nice ‘n’ Urlich - 4 to the Floor is out from Friday 16th December and available from iTunes, Jb-Hifi and all good record stores.


