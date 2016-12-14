Rhythm and Vines sold out

Wed-14-Dec-16 12:00
● 3 Day Passes to the festival have sold out. People who missed out are encouraged to waitlist as R&V operates a ticket reseller.
● Limited Single day tickets are still available
● Limited amount of Accommodation packages still available including tickets (Hubs, Rent-a-Tents)
● The festival is expecting 16,000 persons onsite each day across the festival.
● The festival has 8500 campers staying onsite at the R&V onsite camping
● All Gisborne Hotel and Motels are booked out
A monumental moment in the 14 year history of Rhythm and Vines. Gisborne’s New Year’s festival has officially sold out of 3 Day Passes to the festival, with only a limited allocation of single day tickets remaining.
This is the first time the festival has reached this point pre-Xmas and is a testament to the success of the new festival layout (which was rolled out in 2015), and of course the killer lineup featuring on the 2016 poster.
And the much anticipated and always hotly debated full performance schedule for this year’s Rhythm and Vines has also been released today. Festival goers around the country will now have the chance to pour over the schedule and make their plans to ensure they catch their favorite acts across each of the four stages across the festival's three nights.
The Vines Stage will see festival headliner Chance the Rapper take the stage on the Dec 29 at 9:45pm, post what is promised to be a massive performance from Aussie dance music trio RÜFÜS. Festival darling Kimbra will play the slightly earlier time of 8:15pm on the Dec 30 post a performance from Goldlink and ZHU will play his headline set right up to the New Year on Dec 31.
Across in the Rhythm Supertop, DJ Heidi will round out the night on the Dec 29 with AC Slater and Culture Shock shaping up the later evening on Dec 30 . New Year’s Eve sees Kings and Dusky take the crowd into the New Year with Hot Chip (DJ SET) taking charge into the early hours of Jan 1 .
Yoga and Zumba will kick off each day on the Discovery Stage with a line up of some of NZ’s best comedic talent taking the Giggle and Vines stage daily between 4pm – 6pm. And festival sponsor activations include a Corona Sunsets Bar in the Vintage Club VIP space, Onsite Campers can enjoy bathing pools in the Speight’s Summit Refreshment Zone , hammocks will be able to be enjoyed in the Somersby Cider Garden, as well as craft beer on tap at Gisborne’s Sunshine Brewery’s pop up container bar.
The festival boasts over 15 mobile food operators, including Auckland’s Bird on a Wire , Ramen Takara Sushi and the well known Pita Pit to name a few.
Those that have left their run too late in securing three day tickets are invited to join the waitlist HERE
for first in first served access to any additional or returned tickets with single day tickets are still available HERE
.
As a nod of respect to the supportive Gisborne community, limited three day Club Gisborne tickets will remain on sale at official Gisborne Outlets.
A high res copy of the full performance schedule and official site map can be found in the above photos.