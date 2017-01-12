The T2:Trainspotting soundtrack has been leaked

Amazon fudged the release date for the T2: Trainspotting soundtrack and listed it online for a very brief period of time yesterday.If you’re the sceptical type and think this could all be a hoax, somebody even tweeted Trainspotting author, Irvine Welsh, congratulating him on getting Young Fathers on board.And Irvine was all about it, until he too realised, wait, people aren’t supposed to know that yet, and deleted the tweet. Not before someone crafty got a screenshot.Anywaaaay, looks like they’ve completely nailed it.A quality blend of iconic and new tunes. We’re talking Queen, Iggy Pop and Blondie next to Young Fathers, High Contrast and Wolf Alice.The movie is due to be released end of this month.