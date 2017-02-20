Two Waikato females caught munching on Marijuana plant

Waikato Police are having a bit of fun with this image of cows munching on a cannabis plant, getting Facebook users to comment their best caption for the photo.



Instead of lecturing the public on the use of drugs, the Police decided to wrap up their "annual cannabis operation" in a lighter fashion with the competition posted on their Facebook page.



With over 1000 comments, one punter captioned the photo "The secret ingredient behind New Zealand's booming dairy industry" while another quipped "weeding out the crimoonals".



One commenter named the pair "Tony Mootana and Pablo Heffcobar", after Scarface character Tony Montana and Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar.



Well what can we say, the steaks are definitely high for the mystery prize. Maybe they're trying to find a new home for that plant...