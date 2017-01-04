WATCH: Darude timed the exact first second of 2017 with the drop of Sandstorm

Our New Year's were pretty damn good. But Finland gave R&V and Northern Bass a damn good run for their money…



An enormous pack of Finnish saw in the first few seconds of 2017 with an gigantic fireworks display - okay, seen that before - but most importantly, on the very second the clock struck 12, Darude himself, Finland’s proudest export, had precisely timed the most famous drop of all time (probably).



Thousands of Finnish then got to lose their shit to 'Sandstorm' and say hello to 2017 while partaking in probably the greatest New Year’s rave of all time.



Incredible. The 'Sandstorm' spirit lives on.





