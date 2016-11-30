We'll miss you Thane

We’ve got some news…



Normally after 18 years the child looks at moving out of the family home but in the case of George FM it’s our father and spiritual leader, Thane Kirby, who is leaving the nest.



Thane has decided it’s time to move on from the high life and give up the 6am starts for the more gentle existence.



In honour of Thane moving on, George FM has chosen to ignore Xmas and dedicate December to a celebration of our fearless flounder - that’s if he turns up for work. We will miss you pudding fists!



We're stoked to announce Clint Roberts will be joining the George FM Family. Standby for more announcements on who will be the George FM Breakfast show for 2017.

