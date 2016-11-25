Zeffer Cider presents, The George FM Yearbook 2016

Zeffer Cider presents, The George FM Yearbook 2016 Mixed by our very own Dan Aux!

Featuring the biggest tracks of 2016 from artists like... GTA & WHAT SO NOT, DJ SNAKE, RÜFÜS, SHAPESHIFTER, SKRILLEX & DIPLO, HIGH CONTRAST and heaps more. Cheers to Zeffer Cider, best served with summer

Out now - George Boutique.co.nz, iTunes, JB HiFi and all good record stores.



YEARBOOK 2016 TRACKS

1. Shapeshifter - Stars
2. High Contrast - Calling My Name
3. Mike Perry FT. Shy Martin - The Ocean
4. Skrillex & Diplo FT. Kai - Mind
5. Grmm FT. Quinn XCII - Something From Nothing
6. Kings - Don’t Worry Bout’ It (Dan Aux Remix)
7. The Him FT. Son Mieux - Feels Like Home
8. Godwolf - Feels Right
9. Chores FT. Boswell - Telling Lies
10. Format:b - Chunky
11. Young Franco FT. Dirty Radio - Drop Your Love
12. Kungs & Cookin’ on 3 Burners - The Girl
13. Alunageorge - I Remember
14. Rüfüs - Innerbloom (What So Not remix)
15. Martin Garrix & Bebe eRxha - In The Name of Love
16. Julie Bergan - Arigato
17. Flume FT. Ttove Lo - Say It
18. Rüfüs - Be With You
19. Ryan Enzed FT. Sahara Skye - Crawling
20. Felix Jaehn FT. Alma - Bonfire
21. Clicks - Greatest Hit
22. Sigala FT. John Newman & Nile Rogers - Give Me Your Love
23. DJ Snake & George Maple - Talk
24. Honne & Iizzy Bizu - Someone That Loves You
25. DJ Snake FT. Bipolar Sunshine - Middle
26. Mura Masa - What If I Let Go?
27. Kilter - Fool For You
28. Fred V & Grafix FT. Franko Fraize & Tone - Together We’re Lost
29. Kings - What We Supposed To Do
30. GTA & What So Not FT. Tunji Ige - Feel It

