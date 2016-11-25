Zeffer Cider presents, The George FM Yearbook 2016 Mixed by our very own Dan Aux!
Featuring the biggest tracks of 2016 from artists like... GTA & WHAT SO NOT, DJ SNAKE, RÜFÜS, SHAPESHIFTER, SKRILLEX & DIPLO, HIGH CONTRAST and heaps more. Cheers to Zeffer Cider, best served with summer
Out now - George Boutique.co.nz
, iTunes
, JB HiFi and all good record stores.
YEARBOOK 2016 TRACKS
1. Shapeshifter - Stars
2. High Contrast - Calling My Name
3. Mike Perry FT. Shy Martin - The Ocean
4. Skrillex & Diplo FT. Kai - Mind
5. Grmm FT. Quinn XCII - Something From Nothing
6. Kings - Don’t Worry Bout’ It (Dan Aux Remix)
7. The Him FT. Son Mieux - Feels Like Home
8. Godwolf - Feels Right
9. Chores FT. Boswell - Telling Lies
10. Format:b - Chunky
11. Young Franco FT. Dirty Radio - Drop Your Love
12. Kungs & Cookin’ on 3 Burners - The Girl
13. Alunageorge - I Remember
14. Rüfüs - Innerbloom (What So Not remix)
15. Martin Garrix & Bebe eRxha - In The Name of Love
16. Julie Bergan - Arigato
17. Flume FT. Ttove Lo - Say It
18. Rüfüs - Be With You
19. Ryan Enzed FT. Sahara Skye - Crawling
20. Felix Jaehn FT. Alma - Bonfire
21. Clicks - Greatest Hit
22. Sigala FT. John Newman & Nile Rogers - Give Me Your Love
23. DJ Snake & George Maple - Talk
24. Honne & Iizzy Bizu - Someone That Loves You
25. DJ Snake FT. Bipolar Sunshine - Middle
26. Mura Masa - What If I Let Go?
27. Kilter - Fool For You
28. Fred V & Grafix FT. Franko Fraize & Tone - Together We’re Lost
29. Kings - What We Supposed To Do
30. GTA & What So Not FT. Tunji Ige - Feel It