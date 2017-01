George Fm, Red Rum Touring, Audiology & Pato Ent. are proud to present for the first time touring the whole of NZ!



The force that cannot be stopped, Alison Wonderland!



March 2nd - Christchurch - Horncastle Arena

March 3rd - Dunedin - Forsyth Bar Stadium

March 4th - Auckland - Vector Arena



Tickets on sale 7pm next Wednesday from Ticketmaster.co.nz (Dunedin, Auckland) and Ticketek.co.nz (Christchurch).