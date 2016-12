2. Jessie Ware - Running (Disclosure Remix)





3. Endor - Superstylin









4. Klingande - Jubel (Nora En Pure Remix)









5. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs Diplo feat. Deb's Daugther

Dan Aux is getting excited for his celebratory set at Chapel today, so he decided to share his top 5 Sunday session tunes.

1. Black Saint - Could You Love Me?