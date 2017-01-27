Finally, an update on why Rick & Morty Season 3 is taking so god damn long

It’s been a long time since we last saw Mr. Poopybutthole and the gang.



Rick and Morty Season 2 came to a dramatic end in October 2015, when Rick turned himself into the Galactic Federation, was left imprisoned inside a maximum security alien prison and the Smith family was returned to Earth thinking he’d abandoned them.



At the end of Season 2, Mr. Poppybutthole said Rick and Morty Season 3 wouldn’t hit screens for another year and a half, so March 2017..



Then we were told the production team was aiming for the end of 2016. And a number of Rick and Morty writers said they had finished working last September.



False alarm.



We’ve been teased dates for a long time… End of 2016. Been and gone. Jaunary 2017. Almost gone. Maybe February… yeah, not happening.



Now finally, writer Dan Harmon has fronted up about the extended hiatus, telling the Indie Wire at the Sundance Film Festival :



“I don’t have a release date for Season 3. It’s not that I know it and I’m not allowed to say it; it’s [Adult Swim’s] domain. What I will tell you is it’s late because of us, it’s late because of me. If Justin were here he’d agree. He and I would go, ‘Yeah, we fucked up,’ and it’s hard to put your finger on how we fucked up. ‘Rick and Morty’ keeps taking longer and longer to write, and I don’t know why.”



Harmon and fellow showrunner, Justin Roiland, sound like every other long-term relationship,



“We have fights all the time and then we have fights about why we’re having fights,”





The creative struggle is real.



“‘Well, we didn’t fight during Season two, that’s why it’s taking longer! All this fighting! So okay, let’s stop fighting!’”



Harmon then took to Twitter in a 15 tweet rant, to clarify, the word “fight” didn’t mean a domestic. Both himself and Roiland are just perfectionists about their jokes. Here's the general jist:





2. The "fights" also aren't what you call a fight when you have one in your home or street. I'm talking about fights like "what joke to do." — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) January 25, 2017

5. I understand and we are flattered that in an information vacuum, with the show so late, any morsel of info is going to have huge weight. — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) January 25, 2017

7. As for now, they're drawing it. We don't update on exactly where every episode is in pipeline for two reasons (uh oh sub enumeration): — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) January 25, 2017

9. The other is that it is out of our jurisdiction to discuss schedule. That's Adult Swim's biz. Totally unrelated. Hence the info shortage. — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) January 25, 2017

11. Part of what I was trying to express is that WE would sit and ponder, what's the problem here, how can we write faster, why we so slow? — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) January 25, 2017

13. I tell you, as a self destructively honest guy, Justin and I have literally never fought. Season 3 isn't late because of "fighting." — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) January 25, 2017