Have you heard Mr. Carmack and Djemba Djemba’s dope new EP?

The two prolific producers, Mr. Carmack and Djemba Djemba have teamed up and turned into political activists. And as political activists, they’re doing a lot more than just releasing a song about their thoughts on the world.
They’ve put the new EP Rekindling
out and ALL proceeds are going to the Standing Rock Protest.
If you’re not sure what that is, Standing Rock is the Native American reservation in North Dakota protesting against a pipeline being constructed across it. If completed this pipeline will move hundreds of barrels of oil a day and will pose some serious health and safety issues for the surrounding communities.
This EP actually has the power to make a difference.
Respect Mr. Carmack. Respect Djemba Djemba.
Check out the EP Rekindling here.