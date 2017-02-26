Introducing the new George FM Music Director

Ben Walker (AKA Benny Boy) has just been appointed as George FM's Music Director and Programmes Assistant.



We couldn’t be more stoked to see Benny Boy step up into this position. He's already a huge part of the George family and we believe he’s the perfect fit.



Ben stated: “I want to help put George FM at the forefront, as the place where people can discover music.”



As Music Director, Benny Boy is in charge of pulling together the music that is heard on the George FM playlist.



Ben said: “I want to help lead the station into the future while paying heed to dance music and the rich history that it has.



Where we come from is going to help lead us to where we’re going.



I want to respect every genre equally.



We want to provide quality music to the people and have a bloody good time doing it."



As programmes assistant, Benny Boy is also in charge of scheduling everything you hear on air; the music, the promos, the ads, etc - even dealing with managers and publicists to organise on-air interviews during the shows.



This job's a big one, so big ups Benny Boy.

