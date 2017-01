Wed-11-Jan-17 16:01

After a sold out R&V 2016, tickets are already on sale for Rhythm and Vines 2017 with Earlybird tickets selling out within hours during yesterday's presale.General Camp is near capacity and will sell out shortly.Accommodation packages i.e. Tepee, Glamping, Hotel, Motel will be released shortly. Jump on the waitlist here Check out the official R&V 2016 wrap video above.