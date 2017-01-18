Scientists say EDM music is good for baby making

Scientists have found that test tube babies respond positively when played trance music for 24 hours a day.



The testing found a fifth more embryos were viable, in comparison to test tubes that developed in silence.



The eggs were also much more likely to reach the stage of being implanted in the womb.



So what kind of trance were these test tube babies digging? Armin Van Buuren’s ‘A State Of Trance.’



Untz untz little guys.



Reportedly the vibrations from the music make for a similar sensation to that of the womb immediately after conception.