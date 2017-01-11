What happened when Trump asked Moby to DJ his inaugural ball?

Trump wanted Moby to perform at his inaugural ball, so Moby took to Instagram to share his reaction - which in a few more words, essentially, tells Trump to go suck a dick.
What’s weird, is how vocally indifferent Moby was during Trump’s campaign, even getting quoted in an interview saying that Trump would make “the absolute worst president the United States has ever seen.”
Billboard
capitalised on the haha factor of all of this, and asked the electronic legend to put together a playlist of tunes he’d play if he did accept the invitation.
Moby’s savagery is hilarious. He’s included tunes such as Public Enemy’s 'Fight the Power' and Rage Against The Machine’s 'Killing In The Name'.
Well played Moby. Well played.
Check out the playlist here
